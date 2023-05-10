Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) closed at $11.44 in the last session, up 9.06% from day before closing price of $10.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18689269 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RIOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On September 29, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $7.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on September 29, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares for $12.51 per share. The transaction valued at 325,260 led to the insider holds 43,441 shares of the business.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 26,000 shares of RIOT for $166,101 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 69,441 shares after completing the transaction at $6.39 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Jackman William Richard, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 100,000 and left with 1,018,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.07B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 171.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RIOT traded on average about 21.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 25.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.20M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 31.94M with a Short Ratio of 31.94M, compared to 32.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.13% and a Short% of Float of 20.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$1.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $76.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.3M to a low estimate of $72.66M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.79M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.04M, an increase of 22.10% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.06M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $427.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $314.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $379.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 46.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $768.02M and the low estimate is $370.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.