RXO Inc. (RXO)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The price of RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) closed at $19.13 in the last session, down -1.14% from day before closing price of $19.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640674 shares were traded. RXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 27, 2023, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $22.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.27B and an Enterprise Value of 2.76B. As of this moment, RXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXO has reached a high of $25.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXO traded on average about 998.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 900.03k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 116.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.71% stake in the company. Shares short for RXO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.