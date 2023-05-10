Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $11.26 in the prior trading day, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) closed at $11.27, up 0.09%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690914 shares were traded. SBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 12, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Spinks Mark Gregory sold 35,456 shares for $17.18 per share. The transaction valued at 609,134 led to the insider holds 38,313 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.89B. As of this moment, Sally’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBH has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.68M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.51M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.82% stake in the company. Shares short for SBH as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 9.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 20.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.13 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $946.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $953.51M to a low estimate of $936M. As of the current estimate, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $961.47M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $954.58M, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $959.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $948.17M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.