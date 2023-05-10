SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) Decline -1.54% in Day Trading, Closes at $26.94

As of close of business last night, SkyWest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.94, down -1.54% from its previous closing price of $27.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514391 shares were traded. SKYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SKYW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when WELCH JAMES L bought 2,000 shares for $18.95 per share. The transaction valued at 37,900 led to the insider holds 55,435 shares of the business.

SIMMONS ROBERT J sold 7,783 shares of SKYW for $191,996 on Aug 04. The CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER now owns 62,283 shares after completing the transaction at $24.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKYW now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 3.87B. As of this moment, SkyWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYW has reached a high of $29.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SKYW traded 706.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 706.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 1.98M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SKYW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.2 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.8. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $721.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $746M to a low estimate of $700M. As of the current estimate, SkyWest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $799.09M, an estimated decrease of -9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $711.89M, a decrease of -11.80% less than the figure of -$9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $721.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $706M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.34B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.