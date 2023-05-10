Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) Records 1.35 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.0500 High

After finishing at $1.04 in the prior trading day, Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) closed at $0.91, down -12.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1307 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1354508 shares were traded. SNGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9001.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2018, H.C. Wainwright Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $2.70.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 14, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J bought 20,000 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 8,866 led to the insider holds 90,095 shares of the business.

Straube Richard bought 8,000 shares of SNGX for $4,000 on May 18. The SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CMO now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNGX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.53M and an Enterprise Value of 1.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNGX has reached a high of $15.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3101.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 799.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.77M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.87M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNGX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 151.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 69.08k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.25 and a low estimate of -$1.25, while EPS last year was -$1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of -$1.3 and low estimates of -$1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.55 and -$5.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.55. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.06 and -$3.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Soligenix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188k, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, a decrease of -12.70% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $800k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $800k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948k, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.81M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,012.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.