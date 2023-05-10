Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)’s EPS estimates by 14 analysts

The price of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $29.63 in the last session, up 0.14% from day before closing price of $29.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4585672 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $39 from $64 previously.

On March 10, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $38.

Melius Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Green Ryan C. sold 4,936 shares for $29.94 per share. The transaction valued at 147,787 led to the insider holds 26,361 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares of LUV for $87,458 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 21,046 shares after completing the transaction at $38.87 per share. On May 27, another insider, MONTFORD JOHN T, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $45.70 each. As a result, the insider received 105,098 and left with 23,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LUV now has a Market Capitalization of 18.02B and an Enterprise Value of 15.72B. As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $46.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUV traded on average about 6.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 594.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.52M, compared to 11.71M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.40% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $3.78, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.01B to a low estimate of $6.83B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $6.73B, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.63B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.81B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.22B and the low estimate is $27.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.