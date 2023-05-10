SPG (Simon Property Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed at $106.49 down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $108.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1434709 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.88.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Simon Property Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 690 shares for $109.33 per share. The transaction valued at 75,438 led to the insider holds 60,167 shares of the business.

HORN KAREN N bought 551 shares of SPG for $60,241 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 34,079 shares after completing the transaction at $109.33 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 506 shares for $109.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 55,321 and bolstered with 46,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPG now has a Market Capitalization of 36.61B and an Enterprise Value of 61.49B. As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $133.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPG has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 1.4M over the past ten days. A total of 326.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.53M, compared to 5.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPG is 7.40, from 7.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.00. The current Payout Ratio is 106.80% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.61, while EPS last year was $1.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $6.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.57. EPS for the following year is $7.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $7.51 and $6.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.28B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 3.20% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.35B and the low estimate is $5.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.