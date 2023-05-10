Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Rise 0.26% in Day Trading, Closes at $30.56

The price of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) closed at $30.56 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $30.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 604363 shares were traded. SUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 122.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2023, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Truist initiated its Buy rating on January 13, 2023, with a $40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.43B and an Enterprise Value of 4.58B. As of this moment, Summit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUM has reached a high of $34.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUM traded on average about 723.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 858.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 118.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.84% stake in the company. Shares short for SUM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 5.84M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.59 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $686.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $641.2M. As of the current estimate, Summit Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686.55M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $758.83M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700.4M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.