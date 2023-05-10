The name Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $30.11, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $30.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252353 shares were traded. GO stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 20, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on August 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 21 when Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 58,000 led to the insider holds 29,400 shares of the business.

Herman Thomas F sold 2,000 shares of GO for $58,000 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 31,400 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Ragatz Erik D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 689 shares for $26.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,396 and bolstered with 259,785 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.88B and an Enterprise Value of 4.19B. As of this moment, Grocery’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GO has reached a high of $46.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.24.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GO traded 1.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.78M with a Short Ratio of 9.78M, compared to 9.58M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 12.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.99 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.19 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $949.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $963M to a low estimate of $943.7M. As of the current estimate, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $831.43M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.3M, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $991M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $965.19M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.58B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.