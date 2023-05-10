There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Lazard Ltd (LAZ) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029298 shares were traded. LAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LAZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $36 from $29 previously.

On July 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $30.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Stern Alexander F. sold 49,000 shares for $36.39 per share. The transaction valued at 1,783,110 led to the insider holds 50,258 shares of the business.

Stern Alexander F. sold 70,000 shares of LAZ for $2,470,300 on May 31. The President now owns 209,258 shares after completing the transaction at $35.29 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 2.91B. As of this moment, Lazard’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZ has reached a high of $43.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LAZ traded about 742.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LAZ traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 87.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZ as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 2.61M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Dividends & Splits

LAZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.97 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.31. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.55 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $575.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.7M to a low estimate of $559M. As of the current estimate, Lazard Ltd’s year-ago sales were $675.91M, an estimated decrease of -14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $631.78M, a decrease of -1.50% over than the figure of -$14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $661.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $598M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, down -12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.97B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.