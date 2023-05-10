There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) can be one of them

In the latest session, Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) closed at $268.74 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $274.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680092 shares were traded. PAYC stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $268.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paycom Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $310.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $457.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $457 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Clark Jason D. sold 1,070 shares for $278.33 per share. The transaction valued at 297,813 led to the insider holds 4,741 shares of the business.

PETERS FREDERICK C II sold 1,000 shares of PAYC for $371,170 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 15,778 shares after completing the transaction at $371.17 per share. On May 25, another insider, Faurot Holly, who serves as the Chief Sales Officer of the company, sold 5,431 shares for $277.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,507,393 and left with 38,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYC now has a Market Capitalization of 16.54B and an Enterprise Value of 16.07B. As of this moment, Paycom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYC has reached a high of $402.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 287.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 319.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAYC has traded an average of 541.00K shares per day and 869.13k over the past ten days. A total of 57.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.11M. Insiders hold about 14.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYC as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.65. EPS for the following year is $9.27, with 20 analysts recommending between $10.07 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $398.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $398.5M to a low estimate of $397.5M. As of the current estimate, Paycom Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.92M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $412.05M, an increase of 23.30% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $409.71M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.12B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.