There is a good chance Carter’s Inc. (CRI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $67.39 in the last session, down -0.77% from day before closing price of $67.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503277 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on April 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $82.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.61B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $86.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRI traded on average about 798.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 917.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.63M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 2.42M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRI is 3.00, which was 3.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.36%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.95% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $2 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.18 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.26 and $5.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $600.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $620M to a low estimate of $589.97M. As of the current estimate, Carter’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $700.7M, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $786.73M, a decrease of -3.90% over than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $769.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.11B and the low estimate is $2.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.