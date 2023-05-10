There Is Still Room For Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) was $18.08 for the day, down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $18.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 462205 shares were traded. GSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GSL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On July 16, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On February 12, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 12, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSL now has a Market Capitalization of 690.30M and an Enterprise Value of 1.50B. As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSL has reached a high of $23.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.16.

Shares Statistics:

GSL traded an average of 636.58K shares per day over the past three months and 750.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.48M. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GSL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 3.11M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.42% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.50, GSL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.80% for GSL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.26 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.49 and low estimates of $1.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.15 and $7.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.77. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 4 analysts recommending between $14.05 and $7.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $151.75M to a low estimate of $150.27M. As of the current estimate, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.63M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.16M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $151.29M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $669.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $613.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $637.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $645.64M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $670.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $797.8M and the low estimate is $616.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.