There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR).

As of close of business last night, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.09, up 0.27% from its previous closing price of $15.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876702 shares were traded. KAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $17 from $23 previously.

On May 04, 2022, CJS Securities Upgraded its rating to Market Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

Northcoast Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Kestner Michael T. bought 5,000 shares for $14.70 per share. The transaction valued at 73,500 led to the insider holds 10,922 shares of the business.

HALLETT JAMES P bought 100,000 shares of KAR for $1,315,000 on May 11. The Executive Chairman now owns 626,142 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 11, another insider, Kelly Peter J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 45,958 shares for $13.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 601,884 and bolstered with 274,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.81B. As of this moment, KAR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 486.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KAR traded 624.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 634.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.91M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.59% stake in the company. Shares short for KAR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.84M, compared to 6.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 18, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 27, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $411.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $428M to a low estimate of $379.94M. As of the current estimate, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $384.2M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $406.65M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $7.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $420.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.