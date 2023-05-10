There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR).

The closing price of Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) was $56.19 for the day, up 1.48% from the previous closing price of $55.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 930884 shares were traded. PCOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

On March 22, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $72.

On December 22, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 22, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. sold 24,200 shares for $53.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,302,215 led to the insider holds 3,536,085 shares of the business.

O CONNOR KEVIN J sold 5,128 shares of PCOR for $288,284 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 1,535,154 shares after completing the transaction at $56.22 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, O CONNOR KEVIN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,128 shares for $61.34 each. As a result, the insider received 314,535 and left with 1,540,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCOR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.97B and an Enterprise Value of 7.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCOR has reached a high of $68.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.94.

Shares Statistics:

PCOR traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PCOR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.53M, compared to 6.77M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.13 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.87M to a low estimate of $216.98M. As of the current estimate, Procore Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.21M, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.6M, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.2M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $930.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $912.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $720.2M, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.