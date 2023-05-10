There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

As of close of business last night, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.72, down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $21.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1527771 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 143.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 99,065 led to the insider holds 337,177 shares of the business.

Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares of HIW for $40,813 on Sep 28. The EVP, CFO now owns 39,254 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 5.58B. As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $40.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIW traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.42M, compared to 2.64M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, HIW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.94.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.06 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $211.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.43M to a low estimate of $208.83M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.84M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.22M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.44M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $847.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $828.93M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $841.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.1M and the low estimate is $804.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.