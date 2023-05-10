There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

The price of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) closed at $11.68 in the last session, up 4.66% from day before closing price of $11.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1026882 shares were traded. ASAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASAI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.84B and an Enterprise Value of 5.87B. As of this moment, Sendas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAI has reached a high of $20.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASAI traded on average about 599.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 655.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 270.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.42M. Shares short for ASAI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 1.93M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ASAI is 0.21, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, up 41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.52B and the low estimate is $14.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.