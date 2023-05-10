There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding The AES Corporation (AES)

The closing price of The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) was $22.27 for the day, up 2.58% from the previous closing price of $21.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12860301 shares were traded. AES stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on March 22, 2022, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Gluski Andres sold 748,625 shares for $28.43 per share. The transaction valued at 21,283,409 led to the insider holds 1,285,504 shares of the business.

MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares of AES for $418,073 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $21.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AES now has a Market Capitalization of 15.17B and an Enterprise Value of 38.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AES has reached a high of $29.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.49.

Shares Statistics:

AES traded an average of 4.63M shares per day over the past three months and 6.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 669.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 665.70M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AES as of Apr 13, 2023 were 13.2M with a Short Ratio of 13.20M, compared to 10M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, AES has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, The AES Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.08B, an estimated decrease of -4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.5B, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of -$4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.44B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.62B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.75B and the low estimate is $12.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.