This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI)

After finishing at $16.40 in the prior trading day, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) closed at $16.12, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773104 shares were traded. REZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Geldmacher Jay L bought 7,500 shares for $17.53 per share. The transaction valued at 131,475 led to the insider holds 441,879 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 3,458 shares of REZI for $64,941 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 47,731 shares after completing the transaction at $18.78 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Aarnes Robert B, who serves as the President, ADI of the company, sold 71,974 shares for $18.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,322,162 and left with 166,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REZI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 3.53B. As of this moment, Resideo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has reached a high of $24.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 755.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 786.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.97M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REZI as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.64M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.02 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.59 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.63B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B, a decrease of -4.80% less than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.59B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.37B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.67B and the low estimate is $6.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.