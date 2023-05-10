This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed the day trading at $16.81 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $17.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11077398 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RUN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Fenster Edward Harris sold 50,000 shares for $19.97 per share. The transaction valued at 998,695 led to the insider holds 1,267,994 shares of the business.

Abajian Danny sold 1,237 shares of RUN for $22,706 on Apr 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 176,270 shares after completing the transaction at $18.36 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 235 shares for $18.36 each. As a result, the insider received 4,316 and left with 177,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RUN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 12.31B. As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 280.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $39.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RUN traded about 10.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RUN traded about 11.64M shares per day. A total of 214.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.51M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 34.69M with a Short Ratio of 34.70M, compared to 35.04M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.09% and a Short% of Float of 19.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of -$0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.35 and -$2.29.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $603.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $674M to a low estimate of $508.4M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $584.58M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $625.82M, a decrease of -1.00% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $713M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $508M.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.09B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.