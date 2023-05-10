Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Records 0.54 million Shares Traded, Reaches $514.82 High

After finishing at $515.73 in the prior trading day, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) closed at $509.09, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537575 shares were traded. ULTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $514.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $508.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ULTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $622.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $450 to $400.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $511 to $508.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Ryan Anita Jane sold 1,255 shares for $544.69 per share. The transaction valued at 683,583 led to the insider holds 2,491 shares of the business.

Nagler Lorna sold 1,200 shares of ULTA for $649,342 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 6,632 shares after completing the transaction at $541.12 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Caro Jodi J, who serves as the GC and Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $506.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,279,938 and left with 5,231 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULTA now has a Market Capitalization of 25.83B and an Enterprise Value of 27.00B. As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $556.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $330.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 527.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 463.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 607.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.36M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.65 and a low estimate of $6.5, while EPS last year was $6.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.01, with high estimates of $7.06 and low estimates of $5.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.96 and $24.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.56. EPS for the following year is $27.29, with 28 analysts recommending between $29.11 and $26.04.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $2.61B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.69B to a low estimate of $2.57B. As of the current estimate, Ulta Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.35B, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.5B, an increase of 8.90% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.42B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.21B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.86B and the low estimate is $11.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.