Understanding Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)’s financial health through ratios

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) closed the day trading at $15.69 up 5.66% from the previous closing price of $14.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2539993 shares were traded. ATSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATSG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 12, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when HETE JOSEPH C bought 6,500 shares for $14.44 per share. The transaction valued at 93,860 led to the insider holds 501,002 shares of the business.

PAYNE W JOSEPH bought 2,000 shares of ATSG for $28,860 on May 09. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 192,767 shares after completing the transaction at $14.43 per share. On May 09, another insider, Berger Michael L, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 1,300 shares for $14.71 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,123 and bolstered with 49,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATSG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 2.58B. As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATSG has reached a high of $34.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATSG traded about 594.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATSG traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 72.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.35M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.43% stake in the company. Shares short for ATSG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.67M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $535.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $601.85M to a low estimate of $505M. As of the current estimate, Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $509.67M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $548.9M, an increase of 5.30% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $620.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $525.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62T and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25,017.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.