Understanding Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) through its ratios

In the latest session, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) closed at $39.62 down -2.39% from its previous closing price of $40.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23281902 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comcast Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $49 from $44 previously.

On April 18, 2023, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $36 to $44.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on April 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $44.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of CMCSA for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMCSA now has a Market Capitalization of 172.46B and an Enterprise Value of 262.46B. As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $44.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMCSA has traded an average of 18.48M shares per day and 20.75M over the past ten days. A total of 4.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.12B. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 39.73M with a Short Ratio of 39.73M, compared to 47.33M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CMCSA is 1.16, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 82.70% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 22 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.82 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.1, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $30.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $31.26B to a low estimate of $29.42B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.02B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.9B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.31B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.43B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $123.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.58B and the low estimate is $120.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.