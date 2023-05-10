Understanding DermTech Inc. (DMTK)’s financial health through ratios

In the latest session, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) closed at $2.76 up 10.84% from its previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024877 shares were traded. DMTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8701 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DermTech Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $19.

On January 07, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on January 07, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Dobak John sold 1,559 shares for $3.26 per share. The transaction valued at 5,082 led to the insider holds 698,693 shares of the business.

Sun Kevin M sold 514 shares of DMTK for $1,676 on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 298,294 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Wood Todd Michael, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 412 shares for $3.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,343 and left with 290,099 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMTK now has a Market Capitalization of 71.82M and an Enterprise Value of 1.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMTK has reached a high of $8.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0932.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DMTK has traded an average of 442.64K shares per day and 746.8k over the past ten days. A total of 30.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.85M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DMTK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.2M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.26% and a Short% of Float of 10.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.87 and a low estimate of -$1.04, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.9, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.62 and -$3.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.75. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, DermTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.1M, a decrease of -17.50% less than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DMTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.52M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.1M and the low estimate is $17.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.