Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) closed at $7.08 in the last session, down -1.53% from day before closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6552108 shares were traded. VLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $14.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $14.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Baum Peter J bought 2,500 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 43,625 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

LENNER MARC J bought 2,000 shares of VLY for $30,180 on May 08. The Director now owns 8,260 shares after completing the transaction at $15.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Robbins Ira, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 47,500 and bolstered with 542,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLY now has a Market Capitalization of 4.76B. As of this moment, Valley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLY has reached a high of $13.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLY traded on average about 6.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 14.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 506.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 499.30M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 22.87M with a Short Ratio of 22.87M, compared to 21.57M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.24%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VLY is 0.44, which was 0.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.12. The current Payout Ratio is 41.10% for VLY, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2012 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.46 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $511.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $535M to a low estimate of $495M. As of the current estimate, Valley National Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $476.69M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $508.14M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $526.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.