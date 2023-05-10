Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)

After finishing at $15.35 in the prior trading day, B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed at $15.29, down -0.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 524480 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 185,125 led to the insider holds 46,491 shares of the business.

Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares of BGS for $280,294 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 760,392 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, POE ALFRED, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,875 shares for $20.66 each. As a result, the insider received 286,658 and left with 34,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BGS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $25.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.06.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 933.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 71.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.33M with a Short Ratio of 10.33M, compared to 11.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.37% and a Short% of Float of 21.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.33, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.22.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $473.03M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $478.6M to a low estimate of $463M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $478.96M, an estimated decrease of -1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $534.9M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $539.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $527M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.16B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.22B and the low estimate is $2.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.