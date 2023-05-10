Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed the day trading at $2.92 up 0.34% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1240680 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GOTU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 956.34M and an Enterprise Value of 424.42M. As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 730.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 45.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4829.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GOTU traded about 3.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GOTU traded about 2.05M shares per day. A total of 259.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.17M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 10.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.16M, compared to 12.4M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $444.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $454.02M to a low estimate of $434.08M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $361.37M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.41M, a decrease of -58.90% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.41M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $444.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.37M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $533.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $549.52M and the low estimate is $518.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.