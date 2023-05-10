What shareholders can do to beat the market with Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) stock

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed the day trading at $0.40 down -20.15% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0997 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473789 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4175 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3820.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PBLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBLA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.22M and an Enterprise Value of 7.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $73.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2945.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PBLA traded about 3.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PBLA traded about 8.22M shares per day. A total of 16.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.41M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 330.18k on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.68% and a Short% of Float of 16.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$60.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$1.04, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$1.49.