What shareholders can do to beat the market with Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) stock

After finishing at $107.17 in the prior trading day, Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) closed at $106.71, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3680248 shares were traded. SBUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SBUX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 290.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 19, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $131 from $138 previously.

On January 24, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $120.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ruggeri Rachel sold 736 shares for $105.50 per share. The transaction valued at 77,648 led to the insider holds 56,028 shares of the business.

Jenkins Zabrina sold 2,962 shares of SBUX for $321,317 on Feb 13. The acting evp, general counsel now owns 38,258 shares after completing the transaction at $108.48 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Ruggeri Rachel, who serves as the evp, cfo of the company, sold 3,960 shares for $106.50 each. As a result, the insider received 421,740 and left with 57,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBUX now has a Market Capitalization of 131.55B and an Enterprise Value of 152.06B. As of this moment, Starbucks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBUX has reached a high of $115.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBUX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.37M with a Short Ratio of 12.37M, compared to 12.66M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SBUX’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 2.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92. The current Payout Ratio is 65.90% for SBUX, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 08, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.59 and $3.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.44. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.93.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $9.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.8B to a low estimate of $9.13B. As of the current estimate, Starbucks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.15B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.42B, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.14B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.25B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.54B and the low estimate is $39.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.