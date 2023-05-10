Which analyst expects Sabre Corporation (SABR) to perform well in the near future?

After finishing at $3.72 in the prior trading day, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed at $3.67, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4650278 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6250.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SABR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 01 when MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 2,839 led to the insider holds 87,663 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 5,845 shares of SABR for $23,037 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 88,378 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, MANDEL GAIL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 715 shares for $6.87 each. As a result, the insider received 4,912 and left with 50,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SABR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 5.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is -88.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $8.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7114.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 328.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SABR as of Apr 27, 2023 were 51M with a Short Ratio of 50.67M, compared to 54.54M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.36% and a Short% of Float of 21.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $718.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $728.15M to a low estimate of $710.91M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $657.53M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.81M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $742.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $713.79M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.54B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.