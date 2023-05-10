Which analyst expects Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) closed at $36.26 up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $35.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1199554 shares were traded. SFM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Molloy Lawrence sold 52,447 shares for $36.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,924,548 led to the insider holds 188,444 shares of the business.

Lombardi Brandon F. sold 9,000 shares of SFM for $325,089 on May 04. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 17,517 shares after completing the transaction at $36.12 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Konat Nicholas, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 642 shares for $33.27 each. As a result, the insider received 21,359 and left with 111,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 4.88B. As of this moment, Sprouts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFM has reached a high of $39.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFM has traded an average of 1.64M shares per day and 2.42M over the past ten days. A total of 103.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 110.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SFM as of Apr 27, 2023 were 18.08M with a Short Ratio of 16.66M, compared to 16.96M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.55% and a Short% of Float of 28.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.7 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.67. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.69B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.67B. As of the current estimate, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.39B and the low estimate is $7.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.