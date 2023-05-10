Yellow Corporation (YELL) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs YELL

After finishing at $1.55 in the prior trading day, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) closed at $1.42, down -8.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829765 shares were traded. YELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YELL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Olivier Daniel L. bought 10,000 shares for $2.94 per share. The transaction valued at 29,440 led to the insider holds 332,186 shares of the business.

Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of YELL for $4,280 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 19,345 shares after completing the transaction at $7.13 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Faught James R., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 28,615 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider received 212,323 and left with 100,672 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YELL now has a Market Capitalization of 78.23M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. As of this moment, Yellow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YELL has reached a high of $8.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0386, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6790.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 926.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 959.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.22M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for YELL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.27M, compared to 5.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 15.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.82, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$2.6.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.18B. As of the current estimate, Yellow Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, a decrease of -9.10% over than the figure of -$10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.