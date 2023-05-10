Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) closed at $137.61 up 0.79% from its previous closing price of $136.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1094922 shares were traded. YUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $136.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yum! Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 104.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On November 23, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $142.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $144.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on September 08, 2022, with a $144 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Catlett Scott sold 2,553 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 357,420 led to the insider holds 11,724 shares of the business.

Skeans Tracy L sold 3,680 shares of YUM for $500,480 on Apr 17. The COO and CPO now owns 3,183 shares after completing the transaction at $136.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,856 shares for $134.81 each. As a result, the insider received 519,827 and left with 57,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YUM now has a Market Capitalization of 40.01B and an Enterprise Value of 52.31B. As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $143.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YUM has traded an average of 1.52M shares per day and 1.57M over the past ten days. A total of 283.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for YUM is 2.42, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.71. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $4.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.12. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 28 analysts recommending between $6.22 and $5.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.71B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, an increase of 9.70% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.75B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.07B and the low estimate is $7.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.