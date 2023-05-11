0 analysts offer recommendations for AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) stock

The price of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) closed at $6.56 in the last session, down -0.61% from day before closing price of $6.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 768233 shares were traded. HKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HKD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 50.80 and its Current Ratio is at 50.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HKD has reached a high of $2555.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HKD traded on average about 1.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.53M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.32M. Shares short for HKD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.09M, compared to 2.83M on Mar 30, 2023.