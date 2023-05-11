1 analysts offer recommendations for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) stock

The price of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) closed at $0.50 in the last session, up 6.25% from day before closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0297 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1782991 shares were traded. LTRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4260.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LTRY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTRY now has a Market Capitalization of 20.11M and an Enterprise Value of -27.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTRY has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4276, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3729.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LTRY traded on average about 398.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 381.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.51M. Insiders hold about 55.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LTRY as of Apr 27, 2023 were 593.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 308.24k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $163.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $163.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $163.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.53M, up 138.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $361.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $361.6M and the low estimate is $361.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.