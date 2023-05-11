8 analysts offer recommendations for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock

As of close of business last night, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.51, down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3027085 shares were traded. OPAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4750.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $0.60 to $0.40.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Sella Roberto Marco bought 140,359 shares for $1.68 per share. The transaction valued at 235,887 led to the insider holds 1,378,106 shares of the business.

Sella Roberto Marco bought 359,641 shares of OPAD for $610,347 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 1,237,747 shares after completing the transaction at $1.70 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Sella Roberto Marco, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 846,050 and bolstered with 878,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPAD now has a Market Capitalization of 188.48M and an Enterprise Value of 238.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPAD has reached a high of $5.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9048.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPAD traded 647.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 821.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 354.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.18M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPAD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 12.55M with a Short Ratio of 12.55M, compared to 12.13M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $199.03M. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.69M to a low estimate of $160.3M. As of the current estimate, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.08B, an estimated decrease of -81.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.25M, a decrease of -57.40% over than the figure of -$81.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $432.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, down -60.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.