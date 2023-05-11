A correction may be in store for Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA) shares?

Avantax Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) closed the day trading at $21.01 down -4.50% from the previous closing price of $22.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790501 shares were traded. AVTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Murray Stacy sold 8,494 shares for $29.04 per share. The transaction valued at 246,666 led to the insider holds 3,110 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVTA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. As of this moment, Avantax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 333.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 22.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTA has reached a high of $30.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVTA traded about 576.97K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVTA traded about 359.51k shares per day. A total of 47.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTA as of Apr 27, 2023 were 840.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 922.25k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $187.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $189.06M to a low estimate of $184.41M. As of the current estimate, Avantax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.88M, an estimated decrease of -26.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $189.8M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of -$26.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $188.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $756.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $748.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.5M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854M and the low estimate is $809.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.