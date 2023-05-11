A correction may be in store for Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) shares?

In the latest session, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) closed at $1.52 up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635069 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Taseko Mines Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGB now has a Market Capitalization of 430.75M and an Enterprise Value of 773.87M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGB has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4028.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TGB has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 880.08k over the past ten days. A total of 286.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.06M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TGB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 398.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 787.04k on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $95.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $98.4M to a low estimate of $93.49M. As of the current estimate, Taseko Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $62.21M, an estimated increase of 54.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $100M, an increase of 54.80% over than the figure of $54.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.55M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.05M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $373.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $386.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.73M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $418.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $440.35M and the low estimate is $406.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.