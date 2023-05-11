A glimpse at Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) was $0.24 for the day, up 2.95% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1484803 shares were traded. BDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2210.

Our analysis of BDRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BDRX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.21M and an Enterprise Value of -2.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -4.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.37.

Over the past 52 weeks, BDRX has reached a high of $20.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7595, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8943.

BDRX traded an average of 2.48M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.93M. Shares short for BDRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 182.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 787.85k on Mar 30, 2023.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.