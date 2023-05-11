A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)

As of close of business last night, Inspirato Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $1.06, up 47.63% from its previous closing price of $0.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3420 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5514899 shares were traded. ISPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7069.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ISPO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $6.Evercore ISI initiated its In-line rating on May 20, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Kallery David S bought 36,000 shares for $2.88 per share. The transaction valued at 103,597 led to the insider holds 218,500 shares of the business.

Handler Brent L sold 73,466 shares of ISPO for $255,316 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 860,249 shares after completing the transaction at $3.48 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Handler Brent L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,879 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider received 62,263 and left with 1,234,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISPO now has a Market Capitalization of 55.37M and an Enterprise Value of 257.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISPO has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9039, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8716.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ISPO traded 216.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 783.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.06M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ISPO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.49M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.37M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $91.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $90.18M to a low estimate of $81.19M. As of the current estimate, Inspirato Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $82.07M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.57M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.46M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ISPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $358.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.53M, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $413.8M and the low estimate is $377M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.