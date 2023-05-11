AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed the day trading at $5.89 up 4.06% from the previous closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3066122 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABCL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 16, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Truist initiated its Buy rating on November 16, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 85,102 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 859,249 led to the insider holds 55,859,493 shares of the business.

Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 200,000 shares of ABCL for $2,292,460 on Aug 19. The 10% Owner now owns 55,844,391 shares after completing the transaction at $11.46 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 9,173 shares for $8.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,842 and bolstered with 55,644,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 1.72B and an Enterprise Value of 919.01M. As of this moment, AbCellera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -69.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABCL traded about 1.76M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABCL traded about 2.32M shares per day. A total of 288.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Apr 27, 2023 were 24.53M with a Short Ratio of 24.53M, compared to 23.56M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 15.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$1.08.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $11.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.92M, an estimated decrease of -74.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.05M, a decrease of -83.90% less than the figure of -$74.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $485.42M, down -90.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82M and the low estimate is $38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.