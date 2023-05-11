AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.39

As of close of business last night, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.39, up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0026 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993851 shares were traded. UAVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3810.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UAVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares for $0.75 per share. The transaction valued at 56,250 led to the insider holds 408,750 shares of the business.

Mooney Barrett sold 35,000 shares of UAVS for $26,250 on Aug 15. The Chairman and CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.75 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Mooney Barrett, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider received 21,450 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAVS now has a Market Capitalization of 37.88M and an Enterprise Value of 40.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAVS has reached a high of $0.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4794.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UAVS traded 546.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 680.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.50M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UAVS as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 3.61M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.