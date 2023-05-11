Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) closed at $1.04 in the last session, down -0.95% from day before closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500758 shares were traded. CYTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0548 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CYTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYTO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.01M and an Enterprise Value of 10.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTO has reached a high of $19.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7624.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CYTO traded on average about 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CYTO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 95.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 339.51k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.