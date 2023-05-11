Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.86 in the prior trading day, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) closed at $1.78, down -4.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1096909 shares were traded. AMRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 08, 2021, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $6.50.

Guggenheim Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on December 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 3,884,600 shares for $2.34 per share. The transaction valued at 9,095,402 led to the insider holds 12,328,767 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMRX now has a Market Capitalization of 309.70M and an Enterprise Value of 3.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMRX has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1839.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 944.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 859.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.69M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMRX as of Apr 27, 2023 were 6.22M with a Short Ratio of 6.22M, compared to 6.44M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $567.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $577.16M to a low estimate of $556M. As of the current estimate, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $559.36M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.98M, an increase of 2.90% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $589M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $562M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.5B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.