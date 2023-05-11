An average trading volume for Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) closed at $1.50 in the last session, up 15.38% from day before closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 902124 shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $7.

On April 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $13.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Ratzan Brian K. bought 100,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 152,269 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADV now has a Market Capitalization of 467.11M and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6140, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5183.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADV traded on average about 503.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 349.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 319.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of Apr 27, 2023 were 4.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.7M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $986.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $998.48M to a low estimate of $974.3M. As of the current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.81M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.05B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.