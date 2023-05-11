An average trading volume for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has been steady over the recent period.

As of close of business last night, Venus Concept Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.24, down -8.04% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0206 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528309 shares were traded. VERO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2601 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2271.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VERO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2020, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

On October 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 06, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when Natale Anthony sold 51,431 shares for $0.24 per share. The transaction valued at 12,503 led to the insider holds 641,507 shares of the business.

Natale Anthony sold 51,428 shares of VERO for $13,680 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 692,938 shares after completing the transaction at $0.27 per share. On Nov 25, another insider, Natale Anthony, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 51,428 shares for $0.31 each. As a result, the insider received 15,752 and left with 744,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERO now has a Market Capitalization of 15.21M and an Enterprise Value of 87.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERO has reached a high of $0.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3171.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VERO traded 323.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 598.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.30M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VERO as of Apr 27, 2023 were 408.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 598.04k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $18.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.83M to a low estimate of $18.4M. As of the current estimate, Venus Concept Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.41M, an estimated decrease of -29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $21.55M, a decrease of -21.00% over than the figure of -$29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.5M, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $102.29M and the low estimate is $98.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.