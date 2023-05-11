An investigation into BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) closed at $0.56 down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $0.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1787176 shares were traded. BZFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5251.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BuzzFeed Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On August 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $2.

On February 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on February 04, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when COMCAST CORP sold 37,176 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 75,419 led to the insider holds 19,507,693 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 487,146 shares of BZFD for $999,331 on Feb 16. The 10% Owner now owns 19,544,869 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 3,764,986 and left with 20,032,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BZFD now has a Market Capitalization of 152.26M and an Enterprise Value of 331.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZFD has reached a high of $4.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4090.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BZFD has traded an average of 2.93M shares per day and 2.32M over the past ten days. A total of 139.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BZFD as of Apr 27, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.63M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $67.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66.6M to a low estimate of $62.31M. As of the current estimate, BuzzFeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.56M, an estimated decrease of -26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.67M, a decrease of -20.70% over than the figure of -$26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.09M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $390.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $436.67M, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $460.35M and the low estimate is $421.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.