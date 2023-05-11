An investigation into Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.22 in the prior trading day, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX: AUMN) closed at $0.21, down -3.96%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803319 shares were traded. AUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2062.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 17, 2015, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $0.90 previously.

On October 09, 2014, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1.30 to $1.15.

On August 25, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.80.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 25, 2014, with a $1.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUMN now has a Market Capitalization of 42.21M and an Enterprise Value of 38.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUMN has reached a high of $0.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2610.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 663.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 417.12k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 167.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.16M. Insiders hold about 1.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AUMN as of Apr 27, 2023 were 1.69M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.68M on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $5.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.87M to a low estimate of $5.87M. As of the current estimate, Golden Minerals Company’s year-ago sales were $7.51M, an estimated decrease of -21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.87M, a decrease of -0.90% over than the figure of -$21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.87M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.29M, down -45.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.81M and the low estimate is $8.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.