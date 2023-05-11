An investigation into Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s technical aspects

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) closed the day trading at $272.43 down -1.56% from the previous closing price of $276.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 951431 shares were traded. WAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $277.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $269.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $345.

On July 20, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $349.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on July 20, 2022, with a $349 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when VERGNANO MARK P bought 3,185 shares for $313.32 per share. The transaction valued at 997,927 led to the insider holds 3,557 shares of the business.

CONARD EDWARD sold 1,059 shares of WAT for $354,447 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 74,224 shares after completing the transaction at $334.70 per share. On May 19, another insider, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $328.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,315,120 and left with 14,064 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.81B and an Enterprise Value of 18.99B. As of this moment, Waters’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 32.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAT has reached a high of $369.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $265.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 303.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 315.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WAT traded about 446.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WAT traded about 731.89k shares per day. A total of 59.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.60M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WAT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.95 and a low estimate of $2.56, while EPS last year was $2.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.98, with high estimates of $3.26 and low estimates of $2.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.8 and $12.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.62. EPS for the following year is $14.05, with 19 analysts recommending between $14.68 and $13.47.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $743.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.65M to a low estimate of $723.5M. As of the current estimate, Waters Corporation’s year-ago sales were $714.32M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $774.23M, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $749.14M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.97B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.48B and the low estimate is $3.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.