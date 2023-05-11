An overall feel about Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) stock in the current moment?

The closing price of Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) was $0.20 for the day, up 7.66% from the previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0145 from its previous closing price. On the day, 606490 shares were traded. EAST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2386 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1849.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EAST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when FINNSSON ERIC J. sold 35,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 22,750 led to the insider holds 62,013 shares of the business.

FINNSSON ERIC J. sold 35,100 shares of EAST for $19,312 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 97,013 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, LEVY-NAVARRO ELIZABETH ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $0.63 each. As a result, the insider received 12,600 and left with 58,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAST now has a Market Capitalization of 3.85M and an Enterprise Value of 22.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAST has reached a high of $0.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2336, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3210.

Shares Statistics:

EAST traded an average of 105.77K shares per day over the past three months and 215.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.57M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EAST as of Apr 27, 2023 were 230.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 178.35k on Mar 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.51M to a low estimate of $4.51M. As of the current estimate, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.74M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.25M, an increase of 28.70% over than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.25M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.88M, up 56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37M and the low estimate is $37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.